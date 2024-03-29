Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): A FIR has been registered by Mumbai police under section 306(2) of the Indian Penal Code after an altercation broke out between two groups at Anand Nagar Market over a vegetable cart on Friday morning, said police.

According to the police, one group threatened the other with a knife, the video of which went viral on social media, after which a case was registered.

Further investigation is going on.

Earlier, the Shirgaon police, during a patrol check on the Mumbai-Pune expressway within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, intercepted an SUV in which cash approximately worth Rs 50 lakh was seized.

The cash was seized during a 'nakabandi' conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The police have initiated action in the case as per the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect with the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

