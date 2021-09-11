Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): An FIR was registered against 250 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols while attending an event in Gwalior, the police said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Jairaj Kuber said, "An FIR was registered against 250 people for violating COVID-19 protocols in Gwalior. They were at an event that was organised without permission from the administration and COVID-19 rules were violated. An FIR was registered against the organiser as well."

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

