Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Odisha Police have registered an FIR against three accused individuals - Bhagyadhara Das, Panchanan Das, and Tulu Babu - for allegedly raping and impregnating a woman in Jagatsinghpur. The accused face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 49, 64(2)(m), 351(3), and 6.

The two primary accused, Bhagyadhara Das and Panchanan Das, have been arrested by the police. The accused allegedly raped the woman and threatened her against filing a complaint.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The detailed FIR said, "On July 24 at 03.20 PM, one Bhramarabar Parija (50) of village- Banasara PS Kujanga Dist- Jagatsinghpur appeared at PS and presented a written report alleging that the daughter of the complainant, namely Sarojini Parija(18) is 6/7 months pregnant after accused, namely Bhagyadhara Das and Gulia@ Panchanan Das, both sons of Lt Nishakar Das, had physical relationship with his daughter several times for the past 1 year."

"Both accused persons and Tulu babu threatened them to end the dispute and offered them money, or else they would kill him along with his daughter. Hence, he reported the matter to the police for taking legal action against the accused persons. In this report, IIC Kujanga PS registered Kujanga PS Case No.275 dated. July 24 U/S- 49/64(2)(m)/351(3) BNS- 2023/r.w. Section 6 of the POCSO Act and directed SI Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo to take up the investigation," the FIR further said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Earlier, Jagatsinghpur police detained one person and launched a manhunt for another in connection with the alleged gangrape of a young girl in the district, a senior police official said on July 22.

Speaking to reporters, Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said the crime was reported on Monday night after the victim's father approached the police and alleged that two unidentified individuals had raped his daughter.

"A gangrape was reported last night in Jagatsinghpur. The incident was reported by the father of the victim, who said that two unidentified victims had raped his daughter. The case is being investigated. During the investigation, the names of both accused came to light. One of the accused was detained at night. Further investigation is underway. Even today, our team is out of the district to nab the other accused," Udgata said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)