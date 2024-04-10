Unnao (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against three persons, including Akram Saifi who is said to be an aide of BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla, on charges of fraud, breach of trust and criminal intimidation, police said.

The FIR was lodged at the city police station of Unnao on April 8 by a person named Satyaprakash Yadav, who alleged that a bribe was taken from him for selection in the Uttar Pradesh cricket team and when he demanded the money back, the accused threatened to end his career.

Inspector Pramod Mishra said that FIR has been registered against Anubhav Mishra, Anurag Mishra and Akram Saifi under IPC section 420 (fraud), 406 (breach of turst), 506 (criminal intimidation) by complaint of Yadav.

He said that in his complaint, Yadav has not mentioned anything about Shukla.

Yadav alleged that Anurag demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and he gave Rs 8 lakh in cash and transferred some amount in the accounts of Anurag and his brother Anubhav Mishra from the accounts of his uncle and father.

