India News | FIR Registered Against Advocate Who Raised Questions over Former HP Chief Secretary's Land Deal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR against advocate and former Deputy Advocate General Vinay Sharma following a complaint filed by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, escalating the controversy surrounding a land transaction and the Chester Hills housing project in Solan district.

The FIR comes after Sharma approached the Himachal Pradesh High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), alleging irregularities in land transactions, violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, and administrative interference in matters related to the Chester Hills project.

Also Read | EPF Nomination Rules: Can an Unmarried Employee Nominate a Brother or Sister for PF Benefits? Here's What EPFO Says.

The PIL was based on an inquiry conducted by the then Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Solan, into allegations concerning land ownership structures and the role of non-agriculturist promoters in the housing project.

A division bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, headed by the Chief Justice, recently issued notices to the State Government and other respondents in the matter.

Also Read | Delhi Monsoon Forecast: IMD Says Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi-NCR Between June 25-30; AQI Remains Poor Despite Rain Relief.

Subsequently, the former Chief Secretary filed a complaint against Sharma, alleging that the accusations levelled against him were false and defamatory.

Gupta stated that the land transaction in question had been carried out after obtaining the required permissions under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules and before he assumed charge as Chief Secretary. He also maintained that the transaction was completed through legal banking channels and duly disclosed in official records.

Confirming the development, Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that an FIR had been registered against the advocate on Gupta's complaint and that an investigation had been initiated.

Reacting to the FIR, Sharma termed the action "Andher Nagari, Chaupat Raja," an expression commonly used to describe arbitrary governance and a breakdown of justice and administrative order.

While police have begun investigating the allegations made in Gupta's complaint, the issues raised by Sharma regarding the Chester Hills project and related land transactions continue to be under consideration before the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The case has drawn considerable attention as both the High Court proceedings and the police investigation move forward simultaneously. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)