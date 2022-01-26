Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): An FIR has been registered in Bhopal against unidentified sellers on e-commerce giant Amazon for printing national symbols on various products, said police.

"An FIR has been registered against sellers on Amazon for printing national symbols on shoes, mugs, and T-shirts; notices are being sent to the company," said Bhopal Police Commissioner, Makrand Deuskar on Tuesday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Wears Traditional Cap from Uttarakhand, Stole from Manipur at R-Day Function (See Pics).

Bhopal's Crime Branch has registered an FIR under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act and section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The action came after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday told media persons that directed DGP to register an FIR against officials of Amazon and its owner for allegedly selling products with images or imprints of the tricolour on them.

Also Read | Meta Reportedly Winding Up Its Ambitious Cryptocurrency Project, Here's Why.

"It has come to my notice that our national flag is used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It is intolerable that even it (the national flag) has been used on shoes," Mishra had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)