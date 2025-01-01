Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of Opposition in Karanataka Legislative Council, BJP MLC C T Ravi and 11 other party functionaries on charges of unlawful assembly here, police said on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders on Tuesday staged a protest at the Race Course road junction here demanding the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyanka Kharge in connection with the suicide of a civil contractor in Bidar last week.

"No permission was sought for organising the protest and a case has been booked against the BJP party members on December 31 for unlawful assembly," a senior police officer said.

The 26-year-old contractor, Sachin Monappa Panchal, had left behind a seven-page note in which he made allegations against a person who is said to be Kharge's aide.

Based on a complaint from a Police Sub-Inspector, an FIR was registered under the relevant section of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act and sections 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 292 (Public nuisance) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at High Grounds police station, according to the police.

