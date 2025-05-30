India News | FIR Registered Against J-K AAP Chief over Criminal Intimidation of Woman Doctor

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Police has registered an FIR against the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of AAP and MLA Mehraj Malik for alleged defamation, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman doctor in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of an associate professor at a medical college in which she alleged that the MLA used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and make abusive, gendered and derogatory remarks against her.

The doctor submitted a complaint at the Doda police station in which she alleged criminal intimidation, gendered abuse, and threats to hospital security by the MLA.

"In a series of deeply disturbing instances, Malik has used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and make abusive, gendered, and derogatory remarks against me. Phrases such as 'ghaseetunga' (will drag you) and 'will strip you naked' have been used openly and maliciously.

"These are not mere words—they are direct threats to my dignity, safety, and professional integrity as a female doctor serving in a government hospital. These words clearly outrage the modesty of a female public servant, that too on social media," she said in the complaint.

The complainant asked the police to take cognisance of her allegation that the accused repeatedly used derogatory words against the complainant in his social media live videos.

"What is even more painful is his taunt -- 'This hospital doesn't belong to your father' -- a statement that not only reflects arrogance but also extreme insensitivity, considering the fact that my father passed away more than 12 years ago," she said.

Furthermore, the MLA allegedly entered the labour room unauthorised, accompanied by his associates and with live social media feeds running.

"This is a gross violation of patient privacy, especially for female staff and patients in vulnerable conditions, and poses a direct threat to our hospital's security and ethical environment. His repeated actions are deeply distressing for both the staff and the patients," she said.

Malik has remained in controversy over his alleged use of foul language in the past. On March 17, 2025, the court of special excise mobile magistrate, Jammu had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Malik in a case filed by former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori for allegedly making false statements.

