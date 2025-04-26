Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against the management of a hotel in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow for giving accommodation to five nationals of Oman without following due procedure, an official said here on Saturday.

Police sources said that on receiving information about five citizens of Oman staying in hotel Hotel Vienna Inn for the last 15 days, the police reached the spot and investigated the matter.

Lucknow East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Singh said that when their documents were checked, it came to light that five foreign nationals from Oman were staying in the hotel.

"When the hotel management was asked about the compliance of Form C (mandatory information about the stay of a foreign national to the police), the hotel told them that they have not complied with the rules related to the FRRO office and neither has the local police station been informed," he said.

The Foreigner Regional Registration Office monitors the registration, stay and emigration of foreign nationals in India.

The police registered the FIR against hotel owner Gaurav Kashyap and hotel manager Adil

The DCP said that the local intelligence unit is also investigating the matter. Further legal action is being taken.

