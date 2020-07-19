Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Shahpura police station in-charge for allegedly sexually harassing a woman police personnel in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Hemant Barve. The police have started looking for the absconding police station in charge.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh said that the policewoman in a written complaint said that Barve had reached her house late last evening and molested the woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Speaking to reporters Singh said, "Hemant Barve reached the government house of the female policewoman last evening and molested her and forced her to marry him. During this time her his Divyang mother was also present in the house. The policewoman started shouting and defending herself after which Barve ran away."

"The aggrieved woman then reached Dindori police station late night and filed a written complaint. The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC. The police sealed the house of the absconding accused and a search is on to nab him," he added. (ANI)

