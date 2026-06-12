India News | FIR Registered Against Mamata Banerjee over Alleged Inflammatory Speech

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee at a police station in Siliguri.

According to police sources, the FIR was registered at Hare Street, Kolkata Central Division, on 07/06/2026 at 15:45 hrs. The FIR is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 196(1), Section 351(2) and Section 352.

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The complainant, Tushar Kanti Das, alleged that on 09/03/2026, the accused delivered a misleading speech intended to provoke a breach of peace, affect public tranquillity, maintain communal harmony, and threaten the democratic structure of the state, in Dharna Mancha at Esplanade (Dharmatala), in front of Metro Channel, Kolkata.

The registration of the FIR follows an already turbulent election season in West Bengal, which saw significant political shifts. The complainant, citing the impact of the rhetoric on social harmony, sought police intervention to address what they described as a violation of electoral decorum and constitutional standards.

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Law enforcement officials confirmed that the investigation is now in its preliminary stages. "We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered in accordance with legal procedure. All aspects of the speech and the context in which it was delivered are being thoroughly examined," a senior officer said.

The development has further fueled the political debate in the state. While opposition parties have welcomed the move as a necessary step to uphold the rule of law and the sanctity of the electoral process, the Trinamool Congress has termed the FIR "politically motivated," alleging it is a continuation of attempts to target their leadership.

As the state navigates the post-election landscape, the police investigation remains active.

Further updates are expected as authorities proceed with the collection of evidence and examination of the reported statements. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)