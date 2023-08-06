Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): A case was registered at Sahar Police Station in Mumbai against a passenger who was found smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight when it was airborne, the official said on Sunday.

The passenger identified as Kavraj Tagat Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, was found smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight when it was airborne.

The incident took place on August 3 on an IndiGo aircraft.

As per the official, section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for endangering life or personal safety of others and Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules has been invoked in the FIR.

The incident prompted the flight crew to immediately intervene and report the matter to the Sahara police station after the flight landed. (ANI)

