Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh, Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana and some others have been booked for holding a protest here without permission, in Dehradun on Thursday, police said.

As per the police, they were protesting over fuel price rise and were not following social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 920 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

According to City Kotwali Station House Officer SS Negi, an FIR was registered against Congress leaders under Section 147, 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)