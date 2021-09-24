Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 24 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a group of people for alleged conversion of the religion of a man in Haryana's Faridabad, police said on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Faridabad Police, Sube Singh informed that "A youth has complained in the Faridabad Sector 17 police station that 5-6 people had converted his religion by implicating him in things."

The victim, who had been in contact with the accused since his school days, was taken to a mosque where a cleric made him read the kalma, said the PRO.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. No arrests have been made in the case yet. (ANI)

