New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a protest against the construction of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka.

As per a statement issued by Delhi Police, the FIR was registered for violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act pertaining to violation of COVID guidelines.

Also Read | Gas Leak Scare in Mumbai: All Emergency Systems Activated After Gas Leakage Noticed From Tanker at Kasturba Hospital, Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

A large number of people had gathered in Dwarka's Sector 22 on Friday to protest against the construction of a proposed Haj House in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)