Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): An FIR was filed at the cyber crime police station in Dehradun on Sunday, alleging circulation of 'fake' news on social media about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Yudhveer Yadav.

As per the FIR, fake news on social media claimed that Yudhveer Yadav misused his position to help his relatives and friends get government jobs and other favours between 2017 and 2022. Forged documents, misleading lists and fake IDs are being used to circulate the fake news, the FIR further stated.

The complaint was lodged by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Prant Karyavah Dinesh Semwal. It was alleged in the FIR, that the notable people in the "fake coded list" are not employed at the given place.

On the given information, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under sections 501 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the Information technology (IT) Act. (ANI)

