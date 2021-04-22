Pilibhit (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) A case was registered on Wednesday against a man for allegedly posting an indecent post on social media pertaining to the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, police said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Atar Singh said the case was registered on a complaint lodged by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Amrish Mishra.

Mishra claimed that Aslam Ansari, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony, had shared a defamatory post on social media in connection with the religious gathering, police said.

The matter is being probed, they added.

