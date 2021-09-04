Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Police has registered an FIR against the draping of the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag after his death Wednesday, officials said.

A general FIR has been registered by the Budgam police but no arrest made so far, they said Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi: Highly Decomposed Body of 50-Year-Old Woman Found in Chandani Mahal Area.

The body of the separatist leader, who died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness, was draped in a flag of the neighbouring country before it was buried at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)