Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a garage where motor vehicle spare parts and other items were kept in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, civic officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Kills Alcoholic Husband in Jhansi For Assaulting Her and Threatening To Rape Daughter.

No one was injured in the fire which erupted at around 5 am in the 2,000 sq ft garage located in Majiwada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Neighbour of Kidnapping, Converting Her Daughter in Barabanki.

Soon after being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by around 6 am, he said.

Some old auto parts, grease and other spare parts of vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire, the official said.

Cooling operation is underway and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)