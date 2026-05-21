India News | Fire at Cinema Hall in Ghaziabad's Pacific Mall Brought Under Control

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out in the projector room of a cinema hall at Pacific Mall in Kaushambi on Thursday morning, as brought under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, the blaze started in the projector room and subsequently spread to parts of the auditorium. Later, five fire tenders from Vaishali and additional units from the Ghanta Ghar Kotwali were dispatched to the scene to carry out firefighting operations.

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"On May 21, 2026, at approximately 7.21 AM, the Vaishali Fire Station received a report of a fire at the Kaushambi-based Pacific Mall. Immediately, five fire tenders from Vaishali and additional trucks from the Ghanta Ghar Kotwali were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had started in the projector room and had spread to some parts of the auditorium. Firefighters, wearing protective gear, began extinguishing the fire using the mall's fire-fighting system and the fire trucks," said Kumar.

"The fire was completely controlled within about an hour. Smoke extraction and cooling operations were underway, and there were no reported injuries. Police forces were present, and the situation was under control," added Kumar.

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Earlier on Wednesday, in a separate incident, a massive fire the 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop near the New Bus Stand Rapid Metro station in was brought under control after several fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to the Fire Department, the fire broke out at 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop near the Rapid Metro station, the New Bus Stand, Hindon Dharam Kanta.

Sharing details regarding the scale of the damage and the rescue operations, Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said, "This morning, around 5 am, we received information that there was a fire at the 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop on Meerut Road. Immediately, two of our vehicles reached the spot. The fire was completely extinguished in about half an hour. Three vehicles were damaged in the incident. There was no loss of life." (ANI)

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