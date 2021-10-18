New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cloth godown in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar early on Monday but no casualty has been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

"We received a call about a fire at a cloth godown around 2.25 am. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The basement, ground, first floor and some spaces of the stairs which were filled with clothes caught fire, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is being as ascertained.

