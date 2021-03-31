New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A fire broke out in the ICU ward of Safdarjung Hospital early morning on Wednesday. At least 50 patients have been shifted from the ICU ward.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire is said to be under control now. No casualty has been reported.

According to sources, the fire incident took place around 7 am.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

