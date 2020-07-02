Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a packaging factory in Sahibabad industrial area site 4 in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire broke out in cardboard boxes kept at a factory.

There were no casualties or injuries reported during the incident.

Eight fire tenders reached the spot.

The fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)

