New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A fire, which broke out at a godown in Delhi's Mandoli area on Saturday, has been brought under control.

Soon after the fire started, 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

More information on the extent of the damage is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)