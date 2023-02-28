Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown in Jorabagan area of north Kolkata on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

The flames were first spotted at 12.03 pm, and four fire tenders doused it around 1.30 pm, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

Plastic beads, bangles and other such materials were stored in the godown at Darpanarayan Street in Jorabagan police station area, the fire brigade official said.

