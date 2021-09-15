Patna (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory near Patna Sahib overbridge in Patna on Wednesday, the police said.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was brought under control," it added.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 7 With Redesigned Display & New Features Launched, Priced From $399.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)