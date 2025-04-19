Amreli (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in the revenue area between Ambardi Safari Park and Ambardi village in Gujarat's Amreli on Friday, officials said, adding that the fire was brought under control after four hours of effort.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident, they said.

An electrical short-circuit was believed to be the reason behind the fire.

Amreli Fire Officer SC Gadh said, "Today, in Amreli district, Dhari tehsil, a fire broke out in the land between Ambardi Safari Park and Ambardi village, near the coastal area of the Shatrunjay River."

"Three teams were dispatched from the Fire and Emergency Service Control Room. One more vehicle was called from the Bagasara tehsil. After 4 hours of efforts, the fire was brought under control," he said.

He further said that there is no report of any damage.

"This is a revenue extension land, and there are damages to forest trees. Thick vegetation has been burnt. Fire was spread in nearly 185 acres of land," he added.

