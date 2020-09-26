New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, a fire service official said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out on Friday night. The blaze was extinguished by Saturday morning and cooling operations were underway, he said.

A call about the blaze was received around 10.45 pm on Friday after which 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, the official added.

