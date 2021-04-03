Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit at Topsia in the eastern part of the city early on Saturday, an official said.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 5 am, and the blaze was brought under control in about three hours, he said.

There was no report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the factory, the fire brigade official said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

