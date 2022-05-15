New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a tarpaulin-manufacturing factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, they received information about the blaze at 9.10 pm, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War Behind Price Rise, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

As of now, no casualty has been reported, they said, adding the fire has been brought under control.

Fire department officials said the factory used to make tarpaulin using plastic granules.

Also Read | All India Civil Aviation Employees Union Moves Delhi High Court Against Pawan Hans Disinvestment.

On Friday, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in west Delhi's Mundka area in which 27 people lost their lives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)