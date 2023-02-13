Noida, Feb 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a textile exporting firm's office here Monday evening, officials said, adding no casualty was reported in the incident

The blaze was reported around 5.50 pm and doused in the next two hours, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"The firm's office is located in Sector 60. After getting information about fire, our teams immediately rushed to the site. In total, 12 water tenders were at the spot which controlled the fire," Choubey said.

The exact cause of the fire and damage to property were being ascertained, the officer said, noting that the fire safety equipment at the site was found working fine.

Later, Choubey announced a reward of Rs 5,000 from his salary for the firefighters engaged in the job.

"It was a major fire and an arduous task for our team to douse it. Although no one was trapped in the building, bringing this type of fire under control in two hours is a commendable effort," he added.

