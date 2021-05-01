Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. Patients have been shifted to another hospital.

As per the fire department, they received the call at 12.55 am about the fire in the ICU COVID ward of the hospital. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

