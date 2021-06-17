New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in the national capital late on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the building where various diagnostic labs and examination sections are located. The building also houses the AIIMS' SET (Skills, e-Learning, Telemedicine) facility and auditorium.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

