Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait office in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area on Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building. The fire broke out around 5 am, the officials said.

It spread across electric wiring, office records, false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq feet on the ground floor, they said, adding nobody was injured.

