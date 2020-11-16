Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at a pub in the HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru on Monday.

No casualty has been reported in the incident that occurred at Hangover pub in the city, around 12:30 pm the fire department said.

As per the department, the fire might have been triggered due to a short circuit.

Revenue officers are working on the estimated loss of property in the incident. (ANI)

