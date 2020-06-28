Anand (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khambhat of Anand district on Sunday morning.

Fifteen fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported yet. Due to the blaze, the administration has evacuated the surrounding areas.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

