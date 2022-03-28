Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Shrirampur of Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon has been brought under control.

A senior official of the Shrirampur fire department said, "Fire has been brought under control after three hours of the fire brigade's operation and the cause of the fire is not known yet."

Also Read | Vision To Make Goa Top Tourism Destination in India, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

"The fire gutted the chemical drums kept in the factory, but no casualties are reported so far." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)