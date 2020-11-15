Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cloth shop located in Kanpur's Collector Ganj Area in early hours of Sunday.

Reportedly, a few shops have been damaged in the fire and three fire tenders have reached the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire department officials said.

"It is a cloth shop which has suffered heavy damage," said Rajesh Kumar, a resident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

