Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh hospital, a designated hospital for COVID-19 in Vadodara on late Wednesday night.

Mayor Keyur Rokadia said no one suffered injuries in the fire.

"17 patients have been rescued from third and fourth floors of the hospital and shifted to the SSG hospital. None of them are COVID-19 patients. Nobody is injured," Rokadia said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

