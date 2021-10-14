New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a factory of suitcases here on Thursday, officials said.

The fire officials said they received information regarding the blaze in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area at 2.50 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire that had spread to three floors of the factory was brought under control at 5 pm and cooling process was underway, they said.

No person got injured in the incident, they added.

