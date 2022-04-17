New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday.

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, said the Fire Department.

Notably on June 13, 1997, at least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema, during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border'. (ANI)

