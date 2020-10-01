New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at an electronics shop in Nehru Place on Thursday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

According to the Fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 8.25 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was extinguished by 9 pm, the official said.

