New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Tuesday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

A call about the fire was received at 9:30 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

