New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic granule factory in north Delhi's Shahzada Bagh area on Sunday evening, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire department received information about the incident at 6:05 pm, following which five fire engines were dispatched to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 6:45 pm and no injuries were reported, officials added.

