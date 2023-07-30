New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning, fire service officials said.

There was no loss of life or injuries reported in the blaze, they said.

According to officials, the fire broke out in the factory in the Udyog Nagar area.

On receiving information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

Dense smoke could be seen emanating from the factory as fire tenders made efforts to control the situation.

"The exact cause of the fire and goods lost couldn't be ascertained," officials added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

