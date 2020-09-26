New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in the Narela area of the national capital last night.

As many as 26 fire tenders were sent to the spot, as per Delhi fire service.

No casualties have been reported.

The cooling operations are underway. (ANI)

