India News | Fire Breaks out at Factory in UP's Bulandshahr Industrial Area

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bulandshahr industrial area of Uttar Pradesh, a fire official said on Monday.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said that there were no casuaties or reports of injuries in the incident.

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The CFO said, "Firefighting efforts are also underway from inside the premises. There are no reports of anyone being trapped; everyone managed to exit safely. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing."

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and investigation has been ordered

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Another fire officer told ANI, "Firefighting operations are actively underway. An investigation into the incident is currently in progress; at this moment, the exact cause remains undetermined. We have fully cordoned off the factory area and are maintaining a comprehensive presence around the entire perimeter."

Further details are awaited in this case

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a gift collection warehouse in the Babu Ganj old vegetable market area of Etah, officials said earlier on Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)