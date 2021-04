Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in the Duraiswamipuram area of Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

According to District Magistrate, R Kannan, one person has died while two others have suffered injuries.

"One person dies, two others injured as fire breaks out at a firecracker factory in Duraiswamipuram area of Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," said Kannan.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

