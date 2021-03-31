New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a readymade garments factory in Raghupura Part-2, Gandhinagar in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The fire department said that they received a fire call at around 8:15 am.

A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

The cause of the fire is still not known and no injuries has been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

