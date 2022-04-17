Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara on Sunday, Tulinj Police said.

A firefighting operation is underway and no injuries have been reported so far, the police added further.

Last month, five people were injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on March 29 evening, as per Mumbai Fire Brigade. (ANI)

